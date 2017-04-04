Kylie and Prince Philip share a laugh as he hands her award during private audience at Windsor Castle

What did the Duke say to make Kylie laugh? Credit: PA

Pop princess Kylie has been handed an award during a private audience with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer was honoured for her contribution to British-Australian relations. And judging by the looks on their faces, the Duke said something to make her chuckle.

It is not the first time the Duke and Kylie have met over the years. Credit: PA

Kylie is no stranger to meeting the royals - and it is not the first time the pair have met. He watched her perform at the Windsor Castle pageant in May last year, staged in honour of the Queen's 90th birthday, and met her during the red carpet line-up. But he missed her stint on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012 while he was being treated in hospital for a bladder infection.

Kylie on stage during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert. Credit: PA

Kylie said she was "delighted" to received the award from the Britain-Australia Society. She added: "I'm a proud 'Aussie' but Britain has a very strong place in my heart having lived and worked here for many years. I am honoured to be recognised this way." The award recognises British and Australian people who have made a significant contribution to the relationship between the two countrie.s Previous recipients include Barry Humphries, whose alter ego was Dame Edna Everage.

The pop princess getting an OBE from Prince Charles for services to music. Credit: PA