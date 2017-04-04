'No deal better than bad deal' claim 'unsubstantiated' says Brexit committee

Theresa May’s claim that when it comes to Brexit negotiations “no deal is better than a bad deal” has been slammed in a cross-party parliamentary committee report looking at the potential effects of Britain leaving the EU.

According to the report - produced by members of The House of Commons Exiting The EU committee - the Prime Minister's claims are "unsubstantiated" and it is "very important that both the UK and the EU avoid reaching the end of the two-year negotiating period without an agreement".

The report, released on Tuesday, also states: "Without an economic assessment of 'no deal' having been done and without evidence that steps are being taken to mitigate what would be the damaging effect of such an outcome, the Government's assertion that 'no deal is better than a bad deal', is unsubstantiated."