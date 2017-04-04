- ITV Report
-
'No deal better than bad deal' claim 'unsubstantiated' says Brexit committee
Theresa May’s claim that when it comes to Brexit negotiations “no deal is better than a bad deal” has been slammed in a cross-party parliamentary committee report looking at the potential effects of Britain leaving the EU.
According to the report - produced by members of The House of Commons Exiting The EU committee - the Prime Minister's claims are "unsubstantiated" and it is "very important that both the UK and the EU avoid reaching the end of the two-year negotiating period without an agreement".
The report, released on Tuesday, also states: "Without an economic assessment of 'no deal' having been done and without evidence that steps are being taken to mitigate what would be the damaging effect of such an outcome, the Government's assertion that 'no deal is better than a bad deal', is unsubstantiated."
Addressing the report findings committee chairman Hilary Benn said more needed to be done to understand the implications of leaving the EU without a deal in place and said it was "essential" MPs also get a vote "in the event that there is no deal".
He said: "The Government should conduct a thorough assessment of the economic, legal and other implications of leaving the EU without a deal in place. The public and Parliament have a right to the maximum possible information about the impact of the different future trading options being considered."
Not everyone on the committee agreed though and some members even branded their own report as "unduly negative".
Committee member John Whittingdale said he believed the findings "very much concentrated on the problems without really recognising the opportunities" of Brexit.
While fellow Tory Dominic Raab added that he felt "the report was rushed, skewed and partisan."