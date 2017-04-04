Roman Polanski's 'no-jail' bid denied

Roman Polanski's attempt to secure himself a guarantee from US courts that he will face 'no-jail' time if he freely returns to the country has failed.

The Oscar winning director, whose films include The Pianist and Rosemary's Baby, had put forward a motion to the courts saying he was willing to return to the US if he was assured he would not serve more time behind bars over his conviction for child sex in 1977.

Judges rejected Polanski's latest bid to avoid jail after prosecutor Michele Hanisee argued the director was asking for "special treatment" and that his request was effectively asking the court to "completely abandon legal principles".