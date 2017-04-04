Sieve can turn seawater into drinking water

Scientists have developed a sieve which removes the salt from seawater.

The discovery by a UK research team could help provide clean drinking water for millions who need it.

At the moment the technique, using a graphene-based sieve, is limited to the lab - but it could one day prove invaluable.

Rahul Nair from the University of Manchester, who led the study, said: "It is a significant step forward and will open new possibilities for improving the efficiency of desalination technology."