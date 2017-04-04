Theresa May visits Saudi Arabia for trade talks

Theresa May has defended the UK's relationship with Saudi Arabia ahead of trade talks in Riyadh where she hopes to boost Britain's post-Brexit business ties.

In recent weeks the Prime Minister has faced widespread criticism over Britain's arms deals with the Arab state and there have been repeated calls to suspend the sales of weapons amid claims of human rights abuses in Yemen under the Saudi-led coalition bombing campaign.

But speaking ahead of Tuesday's talks the Prime Minister stressed how important UK-Saudi business dealings were for the "safety and prosperity" of the country.

Mrs May told journalists: "The relationships that we have with the countries that I'm visiting, with Jordan and Saudi Arabia, are long term and historical relationships.

"They're important for us in terms of security, they're important for us in terms of defence, and yes in terms of trade.

"But as I said when I came to the Gulf at the end of last year, Gulf security is our security; Gulf prosperity is our prosperity."