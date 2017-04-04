- ITV Report
Theresa May visits Saudi Arabia for trade talks
Theresa May has defended the UK's relationship with Saudi Arabia ahead of trade talks in Riyadh where she hopes to boost Britain's post-Brexit business ties.
In recent weeks the Prime Minister has faced widespread criticism over Britain's arms deals with the Arab state and there have been repeated calls to suspend the sales of weapons amid claims of human rights abuses in Yemen under the Saudi-led coalition bombing campaign.
But speaking ahead of Tuesday's talks the Prime Minister stressed how important UK-Saudi business dealings were for the "safety and prosperity" of the country.
Mrs May told journalists: "The relationships that we have with the countries that I'm visiting, with Jordan and Saudi Arabia, are long term and historical relationships.
"They're important for us in terms of security, they're important for us in terms of defence, and yes in terms of trade.
"But as I said when I came to the Gulf at the end of last year, Gulf security is our security; Gulf prosperity is our prosperity."
Mrs May's visit to Saudi Arabia has been met with criticism from the Labour party amid continuing questions over the nation's human rights record and whether or not Britain should be providing them with arms.
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the PM to put the issue of human rights at the centre of her talks with Saudi leaders, saying "unless the Prime Minister challenges the Saudi regime over its abuses this week, it will be clear she is ready to sacrifice human rights and security on the altar of the arms trade."
He said: "The Saudi-led coalition bombing in Yemen, backed by the British government, has left thousands dead, 21 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and three million refugees uprooted from their homes.
"Yemen urgently needs a ceasefire, a political settlement, and food aid, not more bombing."
Mrs May confirmed the humanitarian crisis in Yemen would be an issue she would be discussing and stressed that the UK has been providing a large amount of humanitarian aid to Yemen.
She said: "A number of countries in the coalition have been taking action in Yemen, but in relation to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the UK has been a significant donor.
"Last year we were the fourth largest donor in terms of humanitarian aid, £103 million. We will be continuing to support that humanitarian issue and that's one of the issues that I'll be discussing on my trip over the next couple of days."
Mrs May's Saudi visit is part of the second leg of her Gulf Tour - which has already seen her visit Jordan, where she announced that UK military trainers will be sent to the country to help the nation's air force in the fight against the so-called Islamic State.