Tributes held at Charlton to murdered Pc Keith Palmer

A moving tribute has been paid to Pc Keith Palmer at Charlton Athletic, the club where he was a season ticket holder. Charlton's home game against MK Dons on Tuesday evening was dedicated in memory of the police officer who was murdered during the Westminster attack last month. Pc Palmer's brother John Curtis led the teams onto the pitch at The Valley, followed by 22 of the fallen policeman's colleagues.

Scarves and flowers were left in memory of Charlton fan Pc Keith Palmer. Credit: PA

Pc Keith Palmer's brother, John, shakes hands with players before kick off. Credit: PA

Wreaths were laid in the centre of the pitch by representatives of both clubs and the police, before an impeccably observed minute's silence was held. Both teams wore black armbands while Charlton played with special shirts which included his warrant number - P204752 - on the sleeves. Pc Palmer's seat, which has been changed from red to white for the remainder of the season, also had the seat number changed to his warrant number.

Pc Keith Palmer's seat at The Valley bears his warrant number. Credit: PA

Members of the police walk onto the pitch before a minutes silence was held. Credit: PA