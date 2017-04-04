- ITV Report
Tributes held at Charlton to murdered Pc Keith Palmer
A moving tribute has been paid to Pc Keith Palmer at Charlton Athletic, the club where he was a season ticket holder.
Charlton's home game against MK Dons on Tuesday evening was dedicated in memory of the police officer who was murdered during the Westminster attack last month.
Pc Palmer's brother John Curtis led the teams onto the pitch at The Valley, followed by 22 of the fallen policeman's colleagues.
Wreaths were laid in the centre of the pitch by representatives of both clubs and the police, before an impeccably observed minute's silence was held.
Both teams wore black armbands while Charlton played with special shirts which included his warrant number - P204752 - on the sleeves.
Pc Palmer's seat, which has been changed from red to white for the remainder of the season, also had the seat number changed to his warrant number.
Charlton's players have donated their appearance fees for the League One match to Pc Palmer's family, while the club gave half of the ticket sales.
Outside the ground, flowers from supporters and other clubs were laid around a statue of former goalkeeper Sam Bartram.
There are plans for a permanent memorial stone to honour Pc Palmer to be placed alongside existing memorials.