Barry Manilow comes out as gay and confirms marriage to Garry Kief

Singer Barry Manilow has spoken about his sexuality for the first time and confirmed his marriage to Garry Kief - his partner for nearly 40 years.

The star, 73, has kept his sexuality secret for decades but has been moved by the "beautiful" reaction from his supporters since news of his wedding to Mr Kief broke in 2015.

Mr Manilow said he didn't want to disappoint his fans if he came out earlier.

The Copacabana and Mandy singer told People magazine: "I'm so private. I always have been. I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything."