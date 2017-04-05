BBC forced to backtrack after mistakenly announcing radio presenter Brian Matthew was dead

The BBC mistakenly declared former Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew dead, prompting an outpouring of tributes - despite him being "critically ill".

On Wednesday the corporation were forced into a u-turn after announcing that Mr Matthew, who hosted Sounds Of The 60s for 27 years, had passed away.

But just hours later the BBC retracted the premature announcement, describing Mr Matthew's condition as "critically ill".

Explaining its mistake, the BBC said: "We were informed by close family and friends that Brian had passed away in the night. They have since been in contact to say that he remains critically ill."