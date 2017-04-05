Bradley Lowery to be given honorary 41st place in Grand National

A five-year-old boy whose battle with terminal cancer has touched the world has been awarded an honorary 41st place in this weekend's Grand National.

In an unprecedented move for the 178-year-old race, Bradley Lowery will be given his own berth and set of colours in Saturday's race at Aintree in Liverpool.

Bradley has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a solid tumour that makes up 8% of the total number of children's cancers in the UK.

He first shot to international attention when he receivedthousands of Christmas cards from well-wishers.

In a graphic released by Jockey Club Racecourses, Bradley’s red and white silks match his beloved football team, Sunderland FC.

His age is listed alongside his date of birth of (17th May) that is given in place of the weight a horse carries.