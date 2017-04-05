- ITV Report
Brexit deal terms up for debate in European Parliament
European Parliament members will vote on what terms they want from the UK as part of its Brexit settlement as they meet to thrash out what issues are "red lines" when it comes to Britain leaving the EU.
MEPs will gather in Brussels on Wednesday as they attempt to establish what they want in return for backing a British exit settlement in two years.
What terms are expected to be debated:
- The insistence of a term saying Britain must meet all its financial obligations to the bloc - this could be worth billions according to estimates
- Clarification that there "can be no trade-off between security and the future economic relationship" between the EU and UK
- Issue of access to the single market only being permitted if the UK accepts free movement of workers
- Requirements that the Northern Irish peace process must continue and no hard border with the Irish Republic is established
- A stipulation that any deal on future EU-UK trade arrangements be delayed until after Britain's withdrawal
Prime Minister Theresa May has already indicated that once a deal is struck there will need to be a "implementation period" during which time adjustments can be made to comply with the terms of the deal but made assurances that "curbs on freedom of movement" would not come straight into force.
Any Brexit deal that is eventually decided upon must be approved by the European Parliament meaning members effectively hold a veto vote on what is decided, meaning terms of a draft resolution that will be debated today could shape the overall deal.