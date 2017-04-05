Calls for government to introduce 'X' passports for people who don't identify with a single gender

Campaigners are calling on the government to introduce a new X classification for UK passports for people who don't identify with a single gender.

The Government has said it is reviewing the way gender is marked on official documents.

LGBT charity Stonewall said allowing passport holders to identify themselves as X rather than male or female would help thousands of people who do not identify with a single gender.

The recommendation is one of a series of changes recommended by the Stonewall Trans Advisory Group as part of a five-year plan to create equality for trans people.

A Government spokeswoman said: "The UK already has strong laws in place to protect transgender people and we are committed to delivering further positive changes for them.

"That is why we have committed to reviewing the Gender Recognition Act to look at ways of streamlining and de-medicalising the process for changing a person's legal gender, as well as reviewing gender markers in official documents.

"Alongside this, we are investing £3 million to tackle homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying."

Around 650,000 people identify themselves as trans across the UK.