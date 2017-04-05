- ITV Report
Croydon attack victim Reker Ahmed pictured in hospital
A picture has been released of the Kurdish asylum seeker who was brutally attacked by a mob of around 30 people in Croydon, south east London.
Reker Ahmed, 17, was left fighting for his life after he was repeatedly kicked and punched in a "savage assault" shortly before midnight last Friday.
He was placed in an induced coma after suffering from a fractured scull and spine and a blood clot on the brain.
The image, released on Wednesday, shows Mr Ahmed sitting in a hospital bed with apparent bruising to his eyes.
Mr Ahmed was waiting at a bus stop with two friends outside The Goat Pub on Shurblands Avenue, Croydon, when the group approached him.
His two friends managed to escape.
A total of 16 people have been arrested and 13, including a 15-year-old boy, charged with offences including attempted murder and violent disorder.
Chief Superintendent Jeff Boothe said: "We have arrested 16 people, 13 have been charged.
"There are three more key individuals believed to have played a part and we are appealing for people to continue to come forward."
- Anyone with information about the attack should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.