Croydon attack victim Reker Ahmed pictured in hospital

A picture has been released of the Kurdish asylum seeker who was brutally attacked by a mob of around 30 people in Croydon, south east London.

Reker Ahmed, 17, was left fighting for his life after he was repeatedly kicked and punched in a "savage assault" shortly before midnight last Friday.

He was placed in an induced coma after suffering from a fractured scull and spine and a blood clot on the brain.

The image, released on Wednesday, shows Mr Ahmed sitting in a hospital bed with apparent bruising to his eyes.