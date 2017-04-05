Doctor spends £70,000 building replica of the Red Baron’s Fokker fighter

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson

A doctor has spent almost £70,000 building a replica of one of Germany's deadliest fighter-aircraft, the Fokker Dreidecker. Peter Brueggemann, 53, is in the eighth year of his painstaking project and hopes to take to the skies once his scarlet triplane passes safety tests. The Norfolk GP explained that he was inspired by the highest scoring fighter ace of the First World War Manfred von Richthofen, nicknamed the "Red Baron".

Dr Brueggemann at work in his garage Credit: ITV News

He told ITV News: "Well I was always fascinated by the red triplane and the story of Manfred von Richtofen. "When I came over here to work as a doctor I learned that in England you can build your own triplane and fly it - and I did." He added: "I wanted to fly the air shows in the UK, and then eventually fly to Germany to fly their air shows."

Baron Manfred von Richthofen Credit: PA