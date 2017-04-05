- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump drops key adviser Steve Bannon from National Security Council
Donald Trump has dropped Steve Bannon, his chief strategist, from his role with the National Security Council (NSC).
Mr Bannon was removed as a permanent member of the NSC in a personnel shake-up, a White House spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
The former head of Breitbart News was made President Trump's chief strategist and senior counsel in November, two months ahead of the latter's inauguration.
But his elevation to the NSC in January was seen by some as a controversial decision.
Critics claimed it was inappropriate for a political adviser to play a role on national security matters - where he enjoyed access to high-level meetings.
But a new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.
The memo no longer listed the chief strategist as a member of the principals committee.
An anonymous White House official said that Mr Bannon's role on the NSC had been to keep an eye on President Trump's first national security adviser Mike Flynn.
But Mr Flynn was forced resign in February over his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the US, Sergei Kisylak, prior to President Trump's inauguration.
The White House official said it was felt Mr Bannon's presence on the NSC was no longer needed and that he had only ever attended one of its regular meetings.