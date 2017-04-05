Donald Trump drops key adviser Steve Bannon from National Security Council

Donald Trump has dropped Steve Bannon, his chief strategist, from his role with the National Security Council (NSC).

Mr Bannon was removed as a permanent member of the NSC in a personnel shake-up, a White House spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

The former head of Breitbart News was made President Trump's chief strategist and senior counsel in November, two months ahead of the latter's inauguration.

But his elevation to the NSC in January was seen by some as a controversial decision.

Critics claimed it was inappropriate for a political adviser to play a role on national security matters - where he enjoyed access to high-level meetings.