East Africa Crisis Appeal: Donations reach £50m

Civil war is helping drive South Sudan to the brink of famine Credit: ITV News

An appeal to raise funds for millions of people facing starvation in East Africa has now reached a staggering £50 million in just three weeks. The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) urgently appealed for more funding to reach those urgently in need of food, water and medical treatment.

In South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, drought and conflict have left more than 16 million in the region not knowing where their next meal is coming from. The appeal, led by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, Matt Baker, Bill Nighy and Sir Mo Farrah, came after the UN described the situation as the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945.

This elderly woman in Somalia shows the extent of the crisis there. Credit: AP

DEC CEO Saleh Saeed said: "Thanks to the bravery and resilience of both local aid workers and community volunteers, life-saving food aid, medical assistance and vital water supplies are reaching the people who need it most. "We are so incredibly grateful to all who have supported the appeal for their kindness and for their generosity to people who are thousands of miles away. Sadly, this crisis is worsening and we must do more. If you haven’t donated yet, please don’t delay donate today."