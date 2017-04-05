Idris Elba slams housing benefit cuts

Idris Elba has publicly slammed government cuts to housing benefits for 18 to 21-year-olds.

Delivering an impassioned speech at a charity event raising money for the homeless the Luther star branded the current homelessness situation in the UK as "f*****y" and encouraged people to take a stand on the issue and help effect change "brick by brick".

Speaking at a fund-raising gig for homelessness charity Shelter at Islington Assembly he said: "We have one of the strongest currencies in the world, why do we have 60,000 women and single mothers homeless that's f*****y, that's b******t.

"The Government is trying to take away housing allowances from 18-21-year-olds ... Seriously man. No one should be homeless it's f****** b******t."

Elba's speech referred to changes that came into effect this month which stop out-of-work young adults from automatically receiving housing benefits - although exceptions will be made in some cases including where there is a threat to mental or physical health to the applicant if they live with their parents.