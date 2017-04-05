Kendall Jenner faces backlash over new Pepsi ad

Kendall Jenner appearance as a Pepsi-wielding protester in the drinks company's latest advert has prompted an online backlash.

It comes as critics claimed online that a scene where Jenner marches through a crowd of protesters to give a police officer a can of Pepsi appeared to mimic an iconic image of female protester Leshia Evans approaching officers at a 2016 Black Lives Matter protest moments before her arrest.

Comments posted on social media criticised the choice of imagery as "tone deaf" and an attempt to capitalise in the Black Lives Matter movement.