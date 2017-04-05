Labour: VAT on private school fees to fund free primary school meals

Labour would impose VAT on private school fees to pay for free meals for all primary school pupils.

The policy would boost the health and educational children across the board while ending a "subsidy to the privileged few", the party claim.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to announce the policy on Thursday while hoping to divert attention from the party's poor opinion poll showing and an anti-Semitism row against Ken Livingstone.

Mr Corbyn will draw on research showing that access to free school meals improves pupils' productivity.