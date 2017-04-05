New Lifetime Isas: Everything you need to know

The Lifetime Isas are designed to help people save for a home or retirement Credit: PA

New Lifetime Isas will launch on Thursday, but many high street banks have said they will not immediately offer one. Some providers have said they will launch Lisas, while others say they are reviewing their position and considering plans.

What is a Lifetime Isa?

The Lifetime Isa allows people to save up to £4,000 a year and receive a Government bonus of up to £1,000 a year on their contributions, until they turn 50. Money can be withdrawn tax-free to buy a first home, or saved for retirement.

Who can get one?

Anyone between 18 and 39 can apply for a Lifetime Isa.

Which banks will have Lifetime Isa products?

Nutmeg, the Share Centre, and Hargreaves Lansdown will launch investment Lisas on Thursday, while Skipton Building Society will offer a cash Lisa from June.

Credit: PA

Lloyds Banking Group said in a statement: "Whilst we will not have a Lisa on the launch date, we will continue to continue to review our product range plans and the role of Lisa within that." A Barclays spokeswoman said: "We are continuing to review the recently-issued final Lifetime Isa rules and guidance, and therefore will not be launching a Lifetime Isa in April." Santander said they have "no plans" to launch the Lisa, and RBS/NatWest said that they will not be offering the Isa "at this time", while HSBC said they were "continuing to work through the details" of the product.

George Osborne unveiled the Lifetime Isa last year Credit: PA