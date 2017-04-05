Man admits stealing stuffed lions and taxidermy chimp in a top hat

Jason Hopwood was part of a gang that stole 18 exotic stuffed animals Credit: Met Police

A burglar who admitted stealing a range of exotic stuffed animals including lions and a taxidermy 'chimp in a hat' has escaped jail. Jason Hopwood, 47, of Romford, was sentenced to 21 months but a judge suspended it for two years on Wednesday and gave him 200 hours community service, after he admitted the unusual robbery.

Hopwood was part of a gang who stole 18 stuffed creatures - including lions, a zebra and a dressed up chimpanzee - as well as antiques worth £100,000 on March 1 last year. The burglary involved the gang of thieves using angle grinders to break in to a warehouse at the Wimbledon Stadium Business Centre, London, before making off in Hopwood's van. Hopwood was later caught following a nationwide appeal.

