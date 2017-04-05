Man diagnosed with cancer 'was told he had hayfever'

A man who was diagnosed with hayfever and told he was "too young" to have cancer is in life-threatening condition in hospital.

Aaron Winstanley, 28, from Barton upon Humber, Lincolnshire, was initially put on a course of steroids, antibiotics and antihistamines to cure his sinus and congestion problems.

Despite losing sight in one eye and hearing on the right side of his face, doctors told him to continue their prescribed treatment for hayfever.

However his condition deteriorated and tests later showed he had a malignant tumour Rhabdomyosarcoma.