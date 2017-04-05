Marmite could help improve healthy brain function, scientists claim

It's not to everyone's taste, but a teaspoon of Marmite a day could help maintain a healthy brain, according to new research.

Scientists at the University of York studied the brain activity of 28 adults and found that after a month, those who consumed a small amount of the spread daily had increased levels of "calming" chemical messenger GABA (Gamma-aminobutyic acid).

GABA "turns down the volume" of neural responses in order to regulate the delicate balance of activity needed to maintain a healthy brain.

Researchers found the participants who ate the spread, which contains a high level of vitamin B12, showed a 30% reduction in their brain’s response to visual stimuli compared to those who had eaten peanut butter.