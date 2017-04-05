NHS 'in crisis' due to 'shocking lack of long-term planning', say peers

A "shocking lack of long-term strategic planning in the NHS" has left the health service "in crisis", according to the findings of a new report looking at the future sustainability of the service.

The House of Lords Select Committee report released today slammed the "short-sightedness" of successive governments to plan for future generations and warned that the NHS would not be able to continue in its current form.

Committee Chairman Lord Patel stated: "The Department of Health at both the political and official level is failing to think beyond the next few years.

"There is a shocking lack of long-term strategic planning in the NHS."

The Department of Health said it was committed to maintaining a free NHS and acknowledged that meant taking decisions to ensure the sustainability of the service in future.