Nigel Farage heckled over 'mafia' remark to MEPs

Nigel Farage was heckled in the European Parliament after accusing MEPs of "behaving like the mafia" over its handling of Brexit.

The former Ukip leader was told to retract his "unacceptable" remark by the Parliament's Italian president - prompting him to instead brand them "gangsters".

His comments came as MEPs debated what terms they want the UK to agree to as part of its Brexit settlement.

Mr Farage, who is an MEP for South East England, had said: "You have shown yourselves with these demands to be vindictive, to be nasty, all I can say is thank goodness we're leaving.

"You are behaving like the mafia - you think we are a hostage, we're not. We're free to go, we're free to go!"

The Parliament erupted in jeers at Mr Farage, forcing President Antonio Tajani to stop him in his tracks.

Mr Farage responded by saying: "I do understand, sir, Mr President. I do understand about national sensitivities. I'll change it to gangsters. All right? And that is how we are being treated."