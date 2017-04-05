Man in care home left sitting in excrement for up to four hours

An elderly man was left sitting in his own excrement for up to four hours, while a table in another man's room was covered in "hundreds" of ants, an inquest has heard.

The inquest is being held into the 2016 deaths of Albert Pooley, 89, and 85-year-olds James Metcalfe and Harry Kilvington at Sowerby House near Thirsk in North Yorkshire.

The premises have been investigated by North Yorkshire Police and the Care Quality Commission and its owners no longer run it as a nursing home, the inquest in Northallerton heard.

District nurse Penelope Hutchinson said she visited Mr Metcalfe in July 2016 and found him with chapped lips, sitting in his own urine and excrement, having not been checked for four-and-a-half hours.

She told the inquest she confronted manager Joanne King after she cleaned Mr Metcalfe up with a colleague.

"I went to see her and said 'This is totally unacceptable, this gentleman deserves basic standards of care, this is somebody's father, somebody's husband'," Ms Hutchinson said.

An agency nurse described finding another man's bedside table crawling with "hundreds" of ants while he was sat on his bed eating his breakfast.

Kristina Parsons said she informed staff that the resident needed moving, but was told "he was a dirty man who needed to stay there".