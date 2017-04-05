Paul Weller 'happy and excited' as he announces he is expecting his eighth child

Paul Weller is expecting his eighth child Credit: PA

Rock star Paul Weller is expecting his eighth child this year. The Jam star announced the "wonderful" news on his website, while his wife, Hannah Andrews, tweeted a picture of the couple with the message: "We are all very happy and excited to welcome another little Weller into the world." The baby will be the 58-year-old's third with Andrews.

The pair married in 2010 and their twin sons Bowie and John Paul were born in 2012.

Paul and Hannah are delighted to confirm the wonderful news that they are expecting their third child together. Hannah and baby are doing great and the whole family are looking forward to meeting the littlest Weller in the summer. – Paul Weller's spokesman