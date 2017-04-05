Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner equality march advert

Kendall Jenner wins over a police officer with a can of Pepsi. Credit: YouTube

Pepsi has announced it is pulling an advert starring model Kendall Jenner at a staged equality march, apologising for "missing the mark". Viewers complained that the video undermined the Black Lives Matter movement and said they were "disappointed" in the reality TV star for getting involved.

Viewers condemned the protest as a 'beautiful people rave'. Credit: YouTube

In the advert which was over two-and-a-half minutes long the 21-year-old is taking part in a photoshoot when the protesters walk past her waving banners that read "join the conversation". However, when a marcher nods and smiles at the 21-year-old, she rips off her blonde wig, wipes off her lipstick and swaps her metallic dress and stilettos for some double-denim.

Pepsi apologised for 'missing the mark'. Credit: YouTube

After joining in with the crowd, Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer who is blocking the road with a number of other officers. After taking a swig of the fizzy drink, the police officer's stern face breaks into a smile as Jenner's new friends all laugh along. Some on social media drew comparisons between Jenner facing the police, and the infamous picture of a woman in a dress confronting police in Baton Rouge following protests after police shot dead Alton Sterling.

The stern police officer grins after tasting the fizzy drink. Credit: YouTube

Viewers on social media said the campaign downplayed the importance of real social movements against police violence.

A spokesperson for Pepsi said: "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologise. "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further roll out. We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."