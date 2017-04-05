Police charge man, 21, with planning knife-wielding terror attack

Police have charged a 21-year-old man with plotting to carry out a knife-wielding terror attack.

Ummariyat Mirza was arrested by counter-terror police in Birmingham last Wednesday.

He is accused of buying a blade and conducting research to carry out a deadly assault - as well as possessing the bomb-making guide the Anarchist Cookbook and an extremist document called the Mujahideen Poisons.

Additionally officers have charged 23-year-old Zainub Mirza, 23, also from Birmingham, with sending so-called Islamic State propaganda videos and executions to others.

It is alleged she sent the extremist material, including a picture of a man holding two severed heads, to encourage terror attacks.

Both arrests were carried out on March 29, where five homes and one business address were searched.

The pair will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.