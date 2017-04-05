Prince Harry's landmine speech a touching tribute to Diana

The more seasoned royal watchers tonight all agree Prince Harry's speech about his mother and her landline campaign was a very personal one.

It is rare for a member of the royal family to be quite so candid.

The prince spoke of his mothers 'untimely death', of the criticism she received for crossing the line into politics, of her desire to be an advocate for those who 'needed her voice most'.

And he pleaded with people to help him 'keep her word' to those injured by landmines, including two young men his mother met shortly before her death, who 'still need us to finish the job'.