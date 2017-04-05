Prince Harry's landmine speech a touching tribute to Diana
The more seasoned royal watchers tonight all agree Prince Harry's speech about his mother and her landline campaign was a very personal one.
It is rare for a member of the royal family to be quite so candid.
The prince spoke of his mothers 'untimely death', of the criticism she received for crossing the line into politics, of her desire to be an advocate for those who 'needed her voice most'.
And he pleaded with people to help him 'keep her word' to those injured by landmines, including two young men his mother met shortly before her death, who 'still need us to finish the job'.
In short, here was a prince wearing his heart on his sleeve.
You may say he was doing that in much the same way his mother did in 1997 - before the car crash that ended her life later that year.
And in so doing, he was asking for money.
Anti-landmine charities estimate they need £800 million to rid the world of the devices by 2025.
Tonight, International Development Secretary Priti Patel committed the government to £100 million.
It'll be paid from the often-criticised overseas aid budget - on which David Cameron and then Theresa May have committed to keep spending 0.7% of our national wealth.
But it means there is still £700 million to find.
If that money can be found, as Prince Harry said tonight, he can 'finish what we started.'
I suspect the campaign for funds for the brave volunteers in The HALO Trust and The Mines Advisory Group will have been boosted by the speech Prince Harry delivered tonight.
It was personal and heartfelt and delivered in the twentieth anniversary year of his mother's death.