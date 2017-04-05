Revealed: The lengths Deliveroo takes to ensure drivers are not employees

Those working for Deliveroo are 'riders' not 'drivers', 'employees' or 'staff'. Credit: PA

Question: when is a "performance review" not a performance review? Answer: when it's a "Service Delivery Standards Assessment". ITV News has seen a copy of the food delivery company's own "crib-sheet," apparently designed to drill people within the company in the correct use of language to describe Deliveroo's riders and its relationship with them. The Rider Vocabulary Guidelines offers a list of "dos and don'ts". Riders are always "riders" and never "drivers" or "employees" or "workers" or "staff". Riders are not "employed by Deliveroo to complete deliveries", they "engage with Deliveroo as independent suppliers to perform services". Riders have "supplier agreements" not "employment contracts" and wear "kit" or "branded clothing" not "uniform".

Riders wear 'kit' or 'branded clothing' not 'uniform'. Credit: PA

On no account does Deliveroo "schedule shifts" instead "riders indicate their availability". If riders want time off, they don't "book a holiday" or "request absence", they "notify of unavailability". Reading the document, it appears at times as if Deliveroo has invented a language of its own. The phrase "as a senior driver we would like to promote you to Driver trainer" is translated as "as a competent independent supplier we would like to make safety assessment and app demonstration work available to you". Why the need for Rider Vocabulary Guidelines? We asked the founder, Will Shu, who was launching new kitchen spaces for suppliers to hire on Wednesday.

"I'm unaware of this document. I haven't seen it in person," Shu told ITV News. In a statement, the company later clarified that the document has existed in various forms since 2014. "We have almost 1,000 full time staff and with with over 15,000 riders in the UK. "We ensure that employees know how to work with our partners, which includes training and guidelines to follow when talking to customers, restaurants, and of course self-employed riders." The language in the document is formal, awkward and unfamiliar. It also emphasises the distant nature of the relationship between the company and its riders who are self-employed, and this is something that matters greatly to the company. Deliveroo has just celebrated it's fourth birthday. In a short period of time the company has proved an extraordinary success, expanding from an Italian restaurant on the Fulham Road in London to 90 cities in the UK and 12 countries.

Chefs prepare food for delivery. Credit: ITV News