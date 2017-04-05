Social care spending cut 'more than a quarter' by 1 in 10 councils

Research conducted by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has shown that overall local authority spending on social care fell by 11% in real terms between 2009/10 and 2015/16 - although this figure was higher for big cities including London.

A study into the extent of social care funding cuts being made across the UK has revealed that one in 10 councils have slashed budgets by "more than a quarter" in the space of six years.

Figures highlighted in the report also showed six in seven councils made at least some cut to their social care spending per adult resident and there was significant variation in social care spending across councils.

Co-author of the report David Phillips said one thing that stoof out was that "the big differences in spending per adult on social care among councils assessed to have very similar spending needs by the government.”

He said: “Whether this means spending needs assessments are inaccurate, or reflects differences in available funding or the priority placed on social care relative to other services or council tax levels, is unclear. But it emphasises that the government has got its work cut out."

A Government spokesman said the challenges facing councils was being recognised and a long-term solution for delivering social care was being sought.

He said: "That's why we're giving councils an extra £2 billion to help deliver these services, taking the total to an additional £9.25 billion over the remainder of this Parliament.

"It's also why we're committed to having a fair and more sustainable way of funding adult social care for the future, especially given people are living longer. We'll be setting out our proposals in a forthcoming green paper."