Spanish woman fell to her death as she 'feared deportation after Brexit'

A Spanish woman who fell to her death feared she was going to be deported from the UK because of Brexit, an inquest was told.

Miriam Macarron'Arroyo, 42, was found in the Avon Gorge, Bristol, on January 10, four days after she was reported missing.

Her housemate, Clare Tidman, said the care worker had an interest in politics but feared she would be forced to leave her home in Easton and sent back to Spain.

She told the inquest at Avon Coroner's Court that Miriam was "worried about Brexit and believed she would be deported one day as a result".

Another friend, Yoko Earley, added: "I was of the opinion she became depressed because of Brexit, the lack of family ties and her job, which she hated because of her health."