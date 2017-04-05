Daughter of policeman who died in 9/11 dies after choking at pancake-eating contest

The daughter of a policeman who died in 9/11 has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, died three days after she collapsed during the event in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Two nursing students tried to save the sorority girl and were joined by police and paramedics.

It is the second tragedy to hit the family as her father James Nelson was killed in the September 11 attack.

Police lieutenant Bob Kalamaras said: "It's a tragic event that started out as something fun. It was just a tragic accident."