Tom Watson: Failure to expel Ken Livingstone from Labour 'shames us all'

Tom Watson and Ken Livingstone Credit: PA

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has said the failure to expel Ken Livingstone from the party over controversial remarks regarding Adolf Hitler and Zionism "shames us all". The former London mayor has been suspended from the Labour Party for one year. Mr Watson's outspoken condemnation of the "incomprehensible" decision came after the Chief Rabbi accused the party of failing the Jewish community by not expelling Mr Livingstone from the party. The Labour veteran was suspended in April last year after claiming Hitler supported Zionism in the 1930s before he "went mad and ended up killing six million Jews". Mr Livingstone insisted he had never said Hitler was a Zionist, only that Hitler had supported Zionism at one time. The decision by a disciplinary panel to suspend Mr Livingstone for a further year because of the comments has sparked outrage from a number of Labour MPs.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Credit: PA

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said: "This was a chance for the Labour Party to show that it would not tolerate wilful and unapologetic baiting of the Jewish community, by shamefully using the Holocaust as a tool with which to inflict the maximum amount of offence. "Worryingly, the party has yet again failed to show that it is sufficiently serious about tackling the scourge of anti-Semitism." Mr Watson said it is "incomprehensible" that members of the panel "found Ken Livingstone guilty of such serious charges, and then concluded that he can remain a member of the Labour Party". The deputy leader said: "When I read the words of Chief Rabbi Mirvis, who says that 'the Labour Party has failed the Jewish community, it has failed its members and it has failed all those who believe in zero-tolerance of anti-Semitism', I can't disagree with him. "I wish I could, but I can't. I am ashamed that we have allowed Mr Livingstone to cause such distress.

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone Credit: PA