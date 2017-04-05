US to stop trying to build diplomatic bridges with North Korea

Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

The US is to stop trying to build diplomatic bridges with North Korea after three decades of failed attempts. The news comes less than 24 hours after the secretive state fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast, stoking fears that Pyongyang might soon conduct banned nuclear or long-range rocket tests, and will soon be able to put a nuclear warhead on a missile that could reach the US. As a result US President Donald Trump is expected to begin pressuring President Xi Jinping of China to reign in North Korea when they meet in the US on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

Yet experts fear North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un will not listen to calls for restraint from anybody, even the Chinese. North Korea is "adverse to any high level contacts with the Chinese," said Victor Cha from the Centre of Strategic and International Studies.

Victor Cha from the Centre of Strategic and International Studies. Credit: ITV News

He continued: "Many people think it's the Chinese that are the ones that don't want to have the contacts with the North Koreans, when actually its the North Koreans that don't care to have the contacts with the Chinese." Aside from pressuring President Xi, one of President Trump's many options even includes conducting pre-emptive air strikes on North Korea, with potential targets already selected. South Korean and US troops are currently halfway through a two-month long annual military drill - drills which the North have made clear it views as an "invasion rehearsal". Instead the allies say that they are readying themselves for a war in which they could see one million people dying.