Royals join Westminster attack survivors at 'Service of Hope'

Prince William lays a wreath before a Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have joined survivors and families of the Westminster terror attack at a multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey. Around 1,800 people joined the Service of Hope in central London, two weeks after Khalid Masood killed four people and injured 40 others during a terror attack on March 22. The service, lead by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend John Hall, was held a short distance away from the scene of the attack.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive for a Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

Witnesses to the atrocity and members of the emergency services involved in the response effort were among the congregation and lined the front row. The Duke laid a wreath of flowers at the Innocent Victims memorial outside the Abbey as they arrived. The Royals were greeted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Acting Commissioner Craig Mackey. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Commons speaker John Bercow and Home Secretary Amber Rudd were also seen taking their seats ahead of the service.

The Royals arrive at Westminster Abbey in London. Credit: PA

Members of the emergency services were among the congregation. Credit: PA

Also in attendance was Melissa Cochran, from Utah, who lost her husband Kurt in the attack. She was seen arriving at Westminster Abbey in a wheelchair after earlier posting photographs of her recovery efforts in hospital.

Melissa Cochran arrives at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA