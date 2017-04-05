- ITV Report
Royals join Westminster attack survivors at 'Service of Hope'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have joined survivors and families of the Westminster terror attack at a multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey.
Around 1,800 people joined the Service of Hope in central London, two weeks after Khalid Masood killed four people and injured 40 others during a terror attack on March 22.
The service, lead by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend John Hall, was held a short distance away from the scene of the attack.
Witnesses to the atrocity and members of the emergency services involved in the response effort were among the congregation and lined the front row.
The Duke laid a wreath of flowers at the Innocent Victims memorial outside the Abbey as they arrived.
The Royals were greeted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Acting Commissioner Craig Mackey.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Commons speaker John Bercow and Home Secretary Amber Rudd were also seen taking their seats ahead of the service.
Also in attendance was Melissa Cochran, from Utah, who lost her husband Kurt in the attack.
She was seen arriving at Westminster Abbey in a wheelchair after earlier posting photographs of her recovery efforts in hospital.
Mr Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75 and Aysha Frade, 44, died when Mr Masood, a Muslim convert, drove at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.
The 52-year-old attacker was shot dead by an armed officer after stabbing to death Pc Keith Palmer, 48, in the Palace of Westminster's cobbled courtyard.
Dr Hall told the congregation: "We are all affected by the attack a fortnight ago on Westminster Bridge and at the gates of the Palace of Westminster, and we are all left bewildered and disturbed.
"But our sense of loss and diminishment is paled by comparison with that of the families of those who died: Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran and Leslie Rhodes on the bridge, and Police Constable Keith Palmer on duty at the gates of Parliament, and all those who were injured.
"Our hearts go out to them in sympathy and prayer and love."