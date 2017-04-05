- ITV Report
-
Woman who urinated on Donald Trump's Aberdeen golf course loses claim
A woman who was filmed urinating on a Donald Trump golf course has lost her claim for damages.
Carol Rohan Beyts, 62, tried suing Trump International Golf Links Scotland for £3,000 after claiming staff breached data protection laws by "secretly filming" her on the course in Aberdeen, Scotland.
A staff member argued he photographed her for evidence of a "criminal act" and the firm contested her claims.
Ms Beyts, a long-term campaigner against the course, told Edinburgh Sheriff Court she suffers from bladder problems and squatted in sand dunes on a walk through the course on April 11 last year.
An original criminal case brought against Ms Beyts has been dropped.
But on Wednesday a sheriff ruled that while she should "not have been photographed" Ms Beyts was not entitled to compensation as her distress was not caused by the company's failure to register under the Data Protection Act.
Sheriff Donald Corke said the original criminal case brought by the firm was "frivolous".
Ms Beyts told the court she was left "shocked" when notified by police that she had been filmed urinating, leaving her "slightly paranoid".
In his ruling, Sheriff Corke found Ms Beyts had hidden to go to the toilet and did not think she would be seen, but was "under surveillance" by three men, one of whom took a picture of her instead of "giving her privacy".
He added: "She was and remains distressed by the fact that men watched her urinating and she had been photographed in the act."
The sheriff continued that although she was distressed there was "no causal connection" between her distress and the firm's failure to register under the Data Protection Act, and so her claim for damages failed.
Following the ruling, Ms Beyts said she was "very relieved", adding: "To me it was never about the monetary compensation, I wasn't interested in that.
"I was only interested in clearing my name when the Trump organisation representative spoke of me committing a deliberate and shameful act within a few hundred feet of the clubhouse in full view of staff and guests.
"That was not the case."