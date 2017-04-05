Woman who urinated on Donald Trump's Aberdeen golf course loses claim

A woman who was filmed urinating on a Donald Trump golf course has lost her claim for damages.

Carol Rohan Beyts, 62, tried suing Trump International Golf Links Scotland for £3,000 after claiming staff breached data protection laws by "secretly filming" her on the course in Aberdeen, Scotland.

A staff member argued he photographed her for evidence of a "criminal act" and the firm contested her claims.

Ms Beyts, a long-term campaigner against the course, told Edinburgh Sheriff Court she suffers from bladder problems and squatted in sand dunes on a walk through the course on April 11 last year.

An original criminal case brought against Ms Beyts has been dropped.

But on Wednesday a sheriff ruled that while she should "not have been photographed" Ms Beyts was not entitled to compensation as her distress was not caused by the company's failure to register under the Data Protection Act.