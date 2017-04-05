World leaders condemn 'barbaric' Syria 'chemical attack' ahead of emergency meeting

Warning: Some viewers may find the following footage disturbing.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

The UN is set to hold emergency talks to discuss alleged chemical attacks in Syria that have killed up to 100 people and been described as "barbaric" by world leaders. On Wednesday morning Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that all the evidence he had seen suggests the attack was caused by "the Assad regime who did it in the full knowledge they were using illegal weapons in a barbaric attack on their own people". Mr Johnson said a political process is needed "to get rid of that regime and to give the people of Syria a chance". He added: "I would like to see those culpable pay a price for this."

The suspected chemical weapons strike began in a residential area in the northwestern province of Idlib in the war-torn nation on Tuesday morning. Russia said the town of Khan Sheikhoun was exposed to chemicals from a rebel arsenal hit by a Syrian air strike The Syrian government has denied responsibility for the attack and blamed rebel forces. Reports put the death toll of civilians between 58 and 100 - with at least 11 children confirmed among the dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A child is treated after a suspected chemical attack in Syria Credit: ITV News

Mr Johnson said: "What I think it confirms to everybody is that this is a barbaric regime that has made it impossible for us to imagine them continuing to be an authority over the people of Syria after this conflict is over." The Foreign Secretary also said it is "vital" that the international community supports the Syrian people. "The UK is playing a leading role, with the Prime Minister's announcement of a £1 billion package the latest element of our vital support," he said. Theresa May said she was "appalled" by the apparent chemical attack and called for an urgent investigation.

The attack happened in the rebel-held town of Idlib Credit: ITV News

The Prime Minister, currently on a trade and security visit to the Middle East, said: "We condemn the use of chemical weapons in all circumstances. If proven [to be a chemical attack] it is further evidence of the barbarism of the Syrian regime.

"The UK has led international efforts to call to account the Syrian regime and Daesh and the use of chemical weapons. "I am very clear there can be no future for Assad in a stable Syria, and I call on all parties involved to ensure we have a transition away from Assad." US President Donald Trump also blamed the Assad regime for the attack and claimed it was consequence of the Obama administration's "weakness and irresolution".