Barack Obama to visit Scotland next month for charity dinner

Former US President Barack Obama will visit Scotland next month for a charity event.

In his first visit to the country, Mr Obama will addresses business leaders and take audience questions at a dinner in Edinburgh.

The event is being organised by The Hunter Foundation, set up by businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, with tickets for a table of 10 expected to go on sale for around £5,000.

Some seats at the event will be set aside for local young people.

The dinner, on May 26, is thought to be one of the Democrat's first major addresses since his eight-year spell in the White House came to an end.