- ITV Report
Barack Obama to visit Scotland next month for charity dinner
Former US President Barack Obama will visit Scotland next month for a charity event.
In his first visit to the country, Mr Obama will addresses business leaders and take audience questions at a dinner in Edinburgh.
The event is being organised by The Hunter Foundation, set up by businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, with tickets for a table of 10 expected to go on sale for around £5,000.
Some seats at the event will be set aside for local young people.
The dinner, on May 26, is thought to be one of the Democrat's first major addresses since his eight-year spell in the White House came to an end.
All of the money raised by the event will be split between children's charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation, which was set up by Mr Obama and his wife Michelle.
Sir Tom said: "From the South Side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey.
"We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event."
Mr Obama left office on January 20, when Donald Trump became president. He has since been on holiday with Sir Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands and was recently spotted in New York.