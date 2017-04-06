Bristol City players offer the 312 supporters who attended Tuesday night’s 5-0 defeat at Preston a refund

Bristol City’s players will be refunding the 312 supporters who attended Tuesday night’s 5-0 defeat at Preston.

In the wake of the Robins' largest defeat of the season, the playing squad and management staff felt it would be the right to refund the ticket cost for those fans who made the 400-mile round trip.

Supporters who paid in advance by debit/credit card will have the ticket cost refunded automatically in the coming days.

For supporters who paid in advance by cash, they should contact Supporter Services on 0117 963 0600.

Callum Robinson netted twice as Preston reignited their Sky Bet Championship play-off charge with the thrashing of the Robins.