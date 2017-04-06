Bristol City players offer the 312 supporters who attended Tuesday night’s 5-0 defeat at Preston a refund

- ITV Report
Bristol City’s players will be refunding the 312 supporters who attended Tuesday night’s 5-0 defeat at Preston.
In the wake of the Robins' largest defeat of the season, the playing squad and management staff felt it would be the right to refund the ticket cost for those fans who made the 400-mile round trip.
Supporters who paid in advance by debit/credit card will have the ticket cost refunded automatically in the coming days.
For supporters who paid in advance by cash, they should contact Supporter Services on 0117 963 0600.
Callum Robinson netted twice as Preston reignited their Sky Bet Championship play-off charge with the thrashing of the Robins.
Having won back-to-back games for the first time since late December, it looked as though the Championship strugglers would be able to pull clear of the relegation zone in mid March.
However, the Preston defeat was the Robins' second in a week, meaning they remain just a point above the relegation zone.
"It's devastating isn't it? It's frustrating - (I'm) angry," boss Lee Johnson said after the defeat. "I thought in the first half we played some excellent football. I thought we were the better side and were unlucky to come in 1-0 down.
"But it's just in those moments we need to be tougher - whether it be balls coming into the box, whether it be finishing, whether it be 50-50 tackles."