Couple win lottery for third time with $8.1 million jackpot

A couple are celebrating winning the lottery for the third time after scooping an $8.1 million (£6.5m) jackpot.

Douglas and Barbara Fink, from Edmonton, Canada, have won prizes twice before, but never of the size of the latest success.

In 1989, Mr Fink shared in a $128,000 (£100,000) win with four friends, and in 2010 the couple won a $100,000 (£80,000) prize.

Mrs Fink was following the draw and, realising they had all the numbers but not knowing how much they had won, she called her husband, who was away for work, and told him: "I did it again!"

It was only later that night that she found out what the prize was.

She said: “I called Douglas back before midnight and told him it was more than $8 million."

The couple plan to make sure their children and grandchildren are looked after, but are also intending to use the money to travel and buy a new home.

“Barbara wants a new house, so she’ll get one,” Mr Fink said.