Devin Nunes steps down from Russia probe after ethics accusations

The chief of a committee investigating allegations of Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election has temporarily stood down from the probe after he faced ethics accusations.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said he was stepping aside because of the "entirely false" and "politically motivated" accusations filed against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

He faces claims that he "may have made unauthorised disclosures of classified information", according to a statement made by the House Ethics Committee, which added that it will investigate the allegations.

No further details spelling out exactly what the alleged disclosures involved have been released.

It comes after controversy over Mr Nunes' role on the investigation over Russian meddling. Democrats had argued that he was too close to President Donald Trump and could not lead an impartial inquiry.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he supported Nunes' decision because any row over ethics would be a "distraction" into the inquiry's work.

He said that Republican representative Mike Conaway would stand in to lead the committee whilst the ethics committee examines the allegations against Mr Nunes.

Mr Nunes said he wanted to speak with the ethics office as soon as possible to "expedite the dismissal of these false claims".

The Republican had previous claimed Donald Trump and his aides may have “incidentally” been the subject of surveillance, but provided no evidence to support the claim.

It followed the president's claim that former President Barack Obama had his "wires tapped".