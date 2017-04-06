Dog praised for saving wedding party from suicide bomber

A dog is being praised for saving a wedding party from a suicide bomber in Nigeria.

The teenage bomber was on the edge of the gathering, near the northeastern city of Maiduguri, when the dog pounced on her.

The animal grappled with the bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the dog and the teenager.

A police spokesman said the dog had intervened to save the wedding party during the incident on Sunday, while a villager said the guests were grateful that the dog sacrificed itself to save them.