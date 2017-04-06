Donald Trump defends Fox News host Bill O'Reilly after sexual harassment claims

Donald Trump has defended Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment claims against the TV star.

His show, the O’Reilly Factor, is the number one programme on American cable news but the 67-year-old's future is in doubt after recent revelations.

The New York Times reported that five women have received payouts from either O’Reilly or Fox News totalling $13 million (£10.5m).

O'Reilly has denied the claims have any merit and Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, said it "takes matters of workplace behaviour very seriously".

But a series of sponsors have now pulled their advertising from the O’Reilly Factor, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline.

The US president is a longtime friend of the TV host, appearing regularly on his show and attending baseball games with him.