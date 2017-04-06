Extremists may be planning Anzac Day attack in Turkey, warns Australia and New Zealand

Extremists may be planning to attack the Anzac Day remembrance service in Turkey this month, Australia and New Zealand have warned.

Anzac Day commemorates the first major battle involving troops from Australia and New Zealand in Gallipoli, Turkey in 1915.

Hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders travel to the site every year for a military dawn service.

Australian Veterans Affairs minister Dan Tehan has warned those attending to exercise a high degree of caution but offered no specifics about the alleged threat.

"It is just that terrorists may indeed try to carry out a terrorist attack during the celebrations," he said in Canberra. "That is all we have got at this stage."