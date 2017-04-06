Father loses twin babies, wife and brothers in Syria 'chemical attack'

A father lost his twin babies, his wife, brothers and other family members in a suspected chemical attack in Syria, it has emerged.

Grieving Abdel Hameed al-Youssef collapsed to the ground as he visited the graves of his two nine-month-old children, who died in Tuesday's attack.

The 29-year-old told how they smelled a "strange odour" after the air strike and he left his wife and babies with paramedics, thinking they would be alright.

He found the bodies of two of his brothers, two nephews and a niece, as well as neighbours and friends, but it was only later that he was told his children and wife had died.

"I couldn't save anyone, they're all dead now," he said.

In footage released to The Associated Press, Mr al-Youssef is seen cradling his twins, Aya and Ahmed, in his arms, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he said goodbye to their lifeless bodies.