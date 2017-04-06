Has the highest court in the land condemned thousands of parents to higher holiday costs?

By finding against the dad who took his daughter to Disney World, five of Britain's most senior judges have created a powerful legal precedent with implications in schools across the country.

Many families will now face a tricky financial choice - either pay more for holidays or shell out for fines.

The law says parents can be fined if their children fail to attend "regularly". The dad in this case, Jon Platt, had argued that he should not have faced a penalty for taking his daughter away during the term. He said that her attendance rate of above 90% meant that she had attended regularly.

Before this ruling, magistrates and the High Court had both agreed that parents of pupils with good attendance should not be fined. That's now turned on its head - with the prospect of more prosecutions, more fines and more requests for absence turned down.