Facebook: New tool tells users how to spot fake news

From Thursday, a new prompt will appear at the top of users' news feeds called "How to spot false news", offering advice on how to recognise fake news articles and prevent them from spreading.

Adam Mosseri, the social network's news feed boss, said: "We know people want to see accurate information on Facebook - and so do we.

"False news is harmful to our community, it makes the world less informed, and it erodes trust.

"It's not a new phenomenon, and all of us - tech companies, media companies, newsrooms, teachers - have a responsibility to do our part in addressing it."

Facebook said it had worked with news literacy and fact-checking organisations, including Full Fact in the UK, to create the new guidance.

Full Fact’s Director, Will Moy, said: ‘Nobody wants to mislead their friends, and this is a great chance to remind people: if you're not sure, don't share.

“Today’s announcement is welcome.

"We hope that Facebook will also recognise how much more they can do to make it easier for users to spot false news online.

"The launch of this educational campaign is useful and timely but it should just be the start.”