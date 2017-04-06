The devastating impact of climate change on the Arctic's sea ice

The Tempelfjord is around 1,000 km from the north pole, a sliver of water bounded by mountain ranges that jut out from the western edge of Svalbard like jagged fingers.

At this time of year, the sea here is normally covered in ice, the uppermost metre or so frozen solid during the dark Arctic winter months.

But things haven’t been normal this winter.

Instead of pristine white sea ice along and beyond the fjord and far out into the Arctic ocean, right now there is a roiling, dark ocean.

A few kilometres of sea ice has managed to form at the bottom end of the fjord, where the sea meets the land and Tunabreen glacier is slowly calving, but it is thin and looks insignificant.

The Arctic has undergone a dramatic heatwave this year.

On some days in the past few months, the temperatures around the island archipelago of Svalbard have been 20C higher than the long-term average for the region.