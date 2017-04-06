Donald Trump's 'Winter White House' - and how much it costs every time he visits

Mar-a-Lago is described as President Trump's 'Winter White House'. Credit: PA

By Dominique Heckels, Washington Producer

Donald Trump's frequent visits to his luxury Florida resort Mar-a-Lago appear to be ruffling a few feathers. With the president touching down south again this evening to host Chinese President Xi Jinping, I spoke to Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Democratic representative of West Palm Beach - where Trump’s so called 'Winter White House' lies. Congresswomen Frankel addressed a letter to President Trump last month politely asking him to curtail his visits to Mar-a-Lago - or pay compensation for the local government's increased costs. Her letter outlined the millions of dollars President Trump’s frequent visits cost her district.

$3.3m Estimated cost of each Trump visit to Mar-a Lago.

$85,000 Overtime paid to security when Trump visits Mar-a Lago.

The estate boasts an impressive range of amenities. Credit: PA

From heightening security, using additional resource at the local police and fire departments, to shutting of the local airport and therefore its revenue - Frankel left no stone unturned. Palm Beach County estimates that each visit costs $3.3 million and $85,000 in overtime for police. Inconveniently President Trump's visits to Mar-a-Lago also bring a 10-mile no-fly zone with him. And since taking office 10 weeks ago he has reportedly spent seven weekends at the Florida base.

President Trump has visited Florida frequently in recent weeks. Credit: AP

When I spoke to Congresswoman Frankel, she had advised President Trump to host his Chinese counterpart at Disney World, Florida rather than Mar-a-Lago. Mar-a Lago is Trump’s exclusive, elite club renowned for its world-class amenities is essentially a playground for the rich. It includes:

An oceanfront swimming pool

Beach club

Luxurious spa and salon

Championship tennis courts

Full-size croquet court

Chip and putt golf course

Frankel’s tone took what I can only describe as a tongue-in-cheek approach to politics, or at least her media relations, setting the tone for her thoughts on Mar-a-Lago. Walking into Congresswoman Frankel’s office I instantly spotted a wall hanging of he pictured with Barack Obama. Lead through the door by her communications director, Frankel was sat at her desk clearly in the middle of something. She is not only a congresswoman but also sits on the Foreign Affair Committee - and with the current situation in Syria as well as changes in administration her tight schedule wasn’t surprising.

Congress has written to President Trump about his Florida visits. Credit: Lois Frankel/US Congress

Frankel said the safety of any president - regardless of political affiliation - is of the utmost importance and would never deny Trump security, for the secret service have a duty to fulfill. But once the initial niceties were out the way, she went on: "Some people say that he's bringing great attention to a beautiful part of the country, and I grant him that. "But with that said we're [cities and counties] not like the federal government. We can't buy our own money." "We have tight budgets and so when you start having these overtime fees and having to pay your police and fire departments more than has been budgeted, where do you get that money? "That money's coming out of somewhere." And by "somewhere" she meant Palm Beach’s ever tightening budget.

Additioanal security around Mar-a-Lago is costing Florida authorities. Credit: AP

As for Donald Trump's budget? According to Frankel, these frequent flights to the palm beaches of Mar-a-Lago are just a marketing ploy to polish his private business. "Our President is taking foreign dignitaries and cabinet members to his private club and guess what's happened since all this started?" she says. "The fee at Mar-a-Lago used to be under $50,000 to join now it's $300,000 to join."

Congresswoman Lois Frankel. Credit: AP